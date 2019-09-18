Tony Fernandes steps down from all posts except Airasia, Airasia X

Air Asia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes announced his decision on Twitter. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — AirAsia Group Bhd chief executive Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said today he is stepping down from all official board positions except AirAsia Group and AirAsia X Berhad to pave the way for new leaders to move up the company’s ranks.

On Twitter, Fernandes he made the first decision to step down as the first step in stepping back.

“As the first step of stepping back and moving the next generation of @airasia leaders into the forefront I will be stepping down of all boards except @airasia group and airasia X,” the tweet reads.

https://twitter.com/ tonyfernandes/status/ 1174222973819084800

AirAsia X Berhad, operating as AirAsia X, is a long-haul budget airline based in Malaysia and a sister company of AirAsia.

Fernandes is listed as an non-independent non-executive director on the board of AirAsia X.