Bursa Malaysia pares gains but stays in positive territory at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 419 to 311, while 379 counters remained unchanged, 878 untraded and 71 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Bursa Malaysia pared some gains but remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon today supported by buying interest in selected blue chips.

At 3.04pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.56 points higher at 1,602.74 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,595.18.

It opened 7.06 points higher at 1,602.24

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 419 to 311, while 379 counters remained unchanged, 878 untraded and 71 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.51 billion units worth RM923.16 million.

Leading the top gainers, F&N jumped 66 sen to RM35.28, KLK perked 40 sen to RM24, Allianz garnered 34 sen to RM14.80, New Hoong Fatt rose 29 sen to RM2.74 and MPI edged up 22 sen to RM8.66.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose 11 sen to RM8.68, TNB added six sen to RM13.86 and Petronas Chemicals gained seven sen to RM6.84.

Public Bank and IHH were flat at RM20.32 and RM5.77.

As for the actives, Bumi Armada added 3.5 sen to 25.5 sen, Vsolar and MNC Wireless inched up half-a-sen each to 14 sen and 8.5 sen respectively and TH Heavy Engineering gained one sen to seven sen.

KNM slipped half-a-sen to 38.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 63.43 points to 11,286.58, the FBMT100 Index increased 65.62 points to 11,127.74 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 54.43 points to 11,832.96.

The FBM Ace eased 20.8 points to 4,489.59 but the FBM 70 jumped 136.25 points to 13,876.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 100.38 points to 15,470.93, the Plantation Index increased 15.08 points to 6,832.87 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.54 point higher at 147.4. — Bernama