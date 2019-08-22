TM One eyes higher revenue with its new ‘10T’ solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — TM One, the enterprise and public sector business solutions arm of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) is eyeing a higher revenue base this year from the RM4.2 million chalked up in 2018, following the launch of the company’s latest 10 transformative smart solutions (10T).

Chief executive officer Ir. Azizi A Hadi said the 10T would indirectly help increase the business unit’s contribution to group revenue, compared with 35 per cent of the RM12 billion total revenue last year.

“We have a 11,000 customer base, with 4,000 in the public sector and comprising ministries, its agencies, state governments, state- based companies and local councils, large enterprises and others.

“Almost everyone is our customer, so that will provide a step up in our revenue when we do this (introduce more specific solutions),” he told reporters on the sidelines of TM Smart Industry Showcase here today.

At the showcase, TM One launched the 10T solutions to reaffirm its commitment to catapult Malaysian industries, towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

The 10T solutions are Smart Home Solutions, Smart Building Management Solutions, Smart Street Lights Solutions, Smart Parking Solutions and Smart Traffic Lights Solutions, which all fall under the Connected City and Living Solutions cluster.

This cluster is designed to help city planners, township developers and communities build better and connected cities to improve the quality of life.

The other solutions are smart water management solutions (Connected Utilities Solutions cluster), as well as, smart genset sensor and smart forklift solutions (Connected Factory Solutions).

The remaining solutions, smart aquaculture and smart hydroponic, are categorised under the Connected Agriculture Solutions, designed to address low farming efficiency and improve the quality of agricultural products through real-time data collection alongside the analysis of farming parameters. — Bernama