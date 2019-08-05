TM One in tie-up with Epoms to digitalise O&M in O&G sector

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd’s unit E&P O&M Services Sdn Bhd (Epoms) is partnering with Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s business solutions arm TM ONE to digitalise its operations and maintenance (O&M) solutions in the oil and gas industry.

Both parties inked a Memorandum of Collaboration on the strategic partnership recently.

Under the agreement, TM One has been appointed as one of Epoms’ official technology collaborators in providing end-to-end digital solutions for a more connected workforce and data management.

In a joint statement today, they said the partnership is aimed at enhancing and empowering the digitalisation of O&M, a step towards making the industry more productive, agile and prepared for the future.

“This digital collaboration will give Epoms the needed technology and resources to accelerate the pace of our existing integrated database management system, MyEPOMSx, in its expansion and digital placement,” Epoms chief executive officer Anuar Abd Rahman said.

TM chief operations officer Imri Mokhtar said he expected Epoms to reap the benefit from the improvements in operational excellence.

“This is also an opportunity for us to showcase our digital assets and how TM One enables IR4.0 by providing end-to-end solutions,” he said.

The partnership is based on three digital initiatives, namely the Smart Safety Helmet, Connected Workforce and Predictive Maintenance solutions.

TM One will provide end-to-end connectivity, data management, cloud services as well as customised solutions for areas of concern in asset integrity and asset reliability.

It will also assist the digital system placement and provide the technical solutions to enable Epoms to be more competitive. — Bernama