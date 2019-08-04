MB: Terengganu launches plan to make agriculture a lucrative business

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said among the things emphasised under the plan was to utilise some 12,000 hectares of agricultural land in the state for its untapped potential. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 4 — The state government today launched the Terengganu Agricultural Strategic Plan 2019-2023 to ensure that agriculture will no longer be associated with poverty but to be viewed as a lucrative business.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said among the things emphasised under the plan was to utilise some 12,000 hectares of agricultural land in the state for its untapped potential.

“We (Terengganu) have 251,000 hectares of land suitable for agriculture. So I believe if we leverage the use of it (land) through the participation of our farmers, we will be able to help them from having to live from hand to mouth.”

The mentri besar said this to reporters after launching the 2019-2023 Terengganu Agricultural Strategic Plan at Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

The plan underlines six strategic thrusts comprising 61 strategies to be implemented through 128 programmes in a mission to transform Terengganu’s agriculture sector to ensure food security and make agriculture a business. — Bernama