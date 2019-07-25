Minister: Rural products set to enter Dubai market under ministry programme

Minister of Rural Development Datuk Seri Rina Harun speaks during the launch of the Rural Development Policy at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre June 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SINGAPORE, July 25 — Malaysian rural entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to penetrate the Dubai market next year via the “Rural to Global” programme under the Rural Development Ministry.

The emirate will be the third destination under the programme, which gives eligible rural entrepreneurs the opportunity to market their products in global cities.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun told Bernama at the Malaysia Fest 2019 here today that Japan was the first destination for the programme.

She said in order to ensure that the high quality of products is maintained, the ministry has been encouraging continuous improvements in terms of packaging and product lifespan, among others.

The “Rural to Global” programme was one of the strategies outlined in the Rural Development Plan launched last year, which was followed by the Rural Development Policy launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on June 27.

In order to take part in the programme, the entrepreneurs would first have to go through a screening process conducted by state agencies.

Held from July 24-28 in Singapore, the Malaysia Fest 2019 featured 15 rural small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who were selected to promote their products in the republic, which was the second destination under the programme.

The SMEs were Pasir Pekan Food Industries, Ramun Food Industries, Far Cekap Enterprise, MH Saujana Maju, Qurba Food Manufacturing, Sutera Consultancy & Services, Gogee Marketing and Anieps Enterprise.

Others were IEJA Marketing, Kelimas Food Industries, Resepi Mok Kawe, Rosfaniaga Service, Al-Taj Food Marketing & Services, Koko Minda Food Industries and Azaib Holdings. — Bernama