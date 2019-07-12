Boustead Holdings names four new directors

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Boustead Holdings Bhd (BHB) has appointed four new independent non-executive directors with diverse backgrounds effective July 15.

They are Lieutenant General (Rtd) Datuk Fadzil Mokhtar, Datuk Nonee Ashirin Mohd Radzi, Abraham Verghese and Loong Caesar.

“BHB is pleased to welcome these accomplished individuals to the board. The group will certainly benefit from their distinguished backgrounds and broad experience.

“With this diverse and well-rounded board at the helm, BHB is set to see positive momentum,” the well-diversified group, which is controlled by the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), said in a statement today.

Serving in the Malaysian army for over 41 years, Fadzil has vast experience in addressing security challenges.

Nonee Ashirin, chairman of a maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider for military and civil engines Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd, has more than 20 years’ experience in the aerospace and defence industry. A barrister-at-law of Lincoln's Inn, London, she is also a partner in Arthur Yeong Nonee Ashirin Advocates & Solicitors.

Verghese, an independent director on the board of property developer Tadmax Resources Bhd, has broad experience in accounting, auditing and financial consulting. He was a worldwide partner of Arthur Andersen from 1997 to 2001 and a partner at Ernst & Young from 2002 to 2016.

Loong, founder and managing partner of law firm Raslan Loong, Shen & Eow, has a legal career spanning 34 years. He also sits on the board of real estate and hospitality group Mulpha International Bhd.

The latest appointments came hot on the heels of massive boardroom changes at BHB's 65 per cent-owned subsidiary Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Bhd, which saw the addition of six non-executive directors and the resignation of two non-executive directors effective July 10. ― Bernama