Indonesia central bank says banking operations remain normal despite unrest

Protesters clash with police in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia, early May 22, 2019. — Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via Reuters

JAKARTA, May 23 ― Indonesian banks have operated without disruption despite civil unrest in parts of the capital city since Tuesday, the central bank governor said, adding that he didn't think the skirmishes had prompted capital outflows.

“In places where the riots happened, not only banking but other activities were disrupted, but the banking operation has remained normal,” Perry Warjiyo told a news briefing on financial stability today.

Warjiyo, who reiterated his commitment to support the rupiah , also said the outflows that pushed the currency to its weakest level in 2019 a day earlier were caused by global factors, rather than the riots in Jakarta.

The rupiah rebounded 0.2 per cent to 14,485 a dollar at 0610 GMT today. The main stock index rose 1.5 per cent on the back of solid domestic investors buys. ― Reuters