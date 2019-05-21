Tealive makes its UK debut

Customers line up to get their drinks at the first Tealive store in Shanghai. — Picture courtesy of Tealive

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Malaysia-based premium quick service food and beverage specialist, Loob Holding Sdn Bhd has made its debut in the United Kingdom via its flagship Tealive which opened its first outlet in Manchester on May 17.

In a statement, Loob Holding founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Loo said the venture was in partnership with Legend Ventures Ltd.

“This may seem a small step for some but it is a giant leap for us in mindset as a Malaysian brand breaking into Europe,” he said, adding that the opening of the outlet was a long-awaited achievement that the company had worked towards since the birth of Tealive more than two years ago.

Meanwhile, Legend Ventures CEO Samuel Chin said the company was planning a second store in London and was expected to open a total of five outlets in the first year of operations.

“The headquarters in London will be the hub of its business dealings in the region.

“We look forward to being a good springboard for Tealive into Europe with our business presence and understanding of the western market,” he said.

To-date, Tealive has over 270 outlets in Malaysia, China, Vietnam, Australia and the UK, catering to three million customers each month.

It brand mission is to be a global lifestyle tea brand with 1,000 stores in the next two to three years across 15 countries in four continents. — Bernama