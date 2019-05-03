Gamuda Land on track to achieve RM4b sales target for FY19

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — Gamuda Land Sdn Bhd is on track to achieve its sales target of RM4 billion for the 2019 financial year (FY19).

Chief executive officer Ngan Chee Meng said the projects will comprise both houses and serviced apartments in its township developments such as Gamuda Gardens, Gamuda Cove and twentyfive.7.

As at the second quarter ended January 31, 2019, Gamuda had achieved sales of RM1.3 billion.

Gamuda Gardens, which is now 10 per cent completed, will see its first landed homes completed and handed over next year.

“Projects totalling RM200-RM250 million GDV within Gamuda Gardens will be developed this year and will mainly be landed (properties),” he said after signing a memorandum of understanding with New Zealand’s Skyline Enterprises to build a world-class outdoor Skyline Luge facility.

Ngan said the agreement with Skyline Enterprises is expected to be concluded within three to six months.

He said the facility, equipped with Skyline Luge and Skyline Zoom Ziplines, will be built on a 30,000-square metre hill site within the Gamuda Gardens township.

“Completing the leisure component of our master plan, the facility will be an integrated part of our RM4.3 billion Gamuda Gardens City Centre, which also includes a one million-square foot regional retail mall with entertainment elements, healthcare, learning institutions, cinemas, and food and beverages offerings,” he said.

Gamuda Land also signed agreements with several partners — Beaconhouse International School, Arena Legacy, Ecocana Sports, 7-Eleven, Mr DIY, Petron and Wedding By Emma — to support Gamuda Gardens as a catalyst for growth for the northern Klang Valley.

“Firstly, we see opportunity in the rising population of KL north.

“With an immediate catchment of 951,000 people within 20-kilometre radius of Gamuda Gardens, we believe we are in a good position to capitalise on this growth due to our legacy in good and sustainable town making,” he said. — Bernama