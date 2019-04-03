Twitter tweets shows Carlos Ghosn’ plans to hold April 11 press conference

Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, at a press conference on October 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 3 — Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn plans to hold an April 11 press conference, according to a tweet today from a verified account in his name.

It was not immediately possible to confirm whether Ghosn was behind the newly-created account, which emerged today in Japan and appeared to include his son Anthony among its followers.

“I’m getting ready to tell the truth about what’s happening. Press conference on Thursday, April 11,” the tweet sent early this afternoon said.

The account quickly acquired the blue checkmark that Twitter gives to “verified” accounts, but it was not immediately clear what information had led to the verification.

The office of Ghosn’s lead lawyer in Tokyo said it had no information, and a spokesman for the auto tycoon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If confirmed, the press conference would be the first time Ghosn has addressed the media since his surprise release on bail on March 6.

Ghosn faces three charges of financial misconduct related to allegations he under-reported his compensation and tried to shift losses to Nissan’s books.

He spent more than 100 days in detention after his shock arrest at a Tokyo airport on November 19, and has denied the charges against him. — AFP