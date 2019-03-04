eSIM is now available from Maxis and XOX

KUALA LUMPUR, MARCH 4 — Maxis and XOX now support eSIM, a built-in SIM that doesn't require a physical card.

Maxis and XOX now offer support for the eSIM feature, so those who own an eSIM-enabled device can now make use of this option.

Your eSIM (embedded SIM) can replace your physical SIM card or be used as a second SIM for phones that have the dual-SIM feature.

Unlike the conventional SIM that needs to be inserted into your phone, the eSIM is a small chip that has been built into your mobile device. It allows you to activate a cellular plan from your telco provider without having to use a physical SIM card - if your telco provider has the means to support it.

For users, the eSIM provides convenience because you don't need to deal with the hassle of inserting and removing a physical SIM card from your phone. It also comes with improved connectivity and reliability as it is directly embedded into your device.

To set up the eSIM on your iPhone, go to Settings > Mobile Data and select Add Data Plan. Ensure that your iPhone is updated to iOS 12.1 or later. Then, scan the QR code provided. Next, follow the instructions on your screen to activate your eSIM profile and now it is ready to be used.

For the time being, Maxis only supports eSIM for iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and Huawei Watch 2. XOX supports the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPad Pro (2018), Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Google Pixel 2.

The Maxis offer is open to both new and existing Postpaid and Hotlink Postpaid Flex customers. Existing Maxis customers can walk in to any Maxis outlet to request for an eSIM, although usual replacement SIM charges will apply. If you purchase the new iPhone XS, XS Max or XR from the Maxis Online Store, an eSIM activation kit will be bundled (upon request) together with the device.

Meanwhile, XOX only supports eSIM for new registrations and is still working on an option for existing XOX customers. It offers four plans that you can choose from starting from RM39/month, including a 12GB special eSIM plan offering a free extra 3GB and unlimited calls for RM59/month.

For more information on eSIM and the respective networks, you may go to Maxis or XOX official website.

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com