Simplysiti eyes 60pc overseas revenue contribution by 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Simply SS Trading Sdn Bhd, the marketer of SimplySiti brand, is eyeing a bigger overseas revenue contribution of 60 per cent by 2020 from 5.0 per cent as at December 2018, supported by the company's aggressive expansion plan in the next two years.

Group chief executive officer (CEO) Azuddin Rahman said the brand, which was already available in Brunei, would be exported to Indonesia, Singapore and Middle Eastern countries.

“We are targeting higher sales from an export of 50 per cent (of our products) next year from what we are doing in Malaysia right now.

“By 2020, we hope to see the ratio of our exports to local markets of 60 to 40 per cent from 5.0:95 at the moment,” he told reporters after the signing of a collaboration agreement between Simply SS Trading and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd here today.

Simply SS Trading was represented by its president and founder, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, while CIMB Islamic Bank was represented by Group Islamic Banking CEO Rafe Haneef.

Azuddin said Simply SS Trading recorded a total sales growth of 38 per cent year-on-year in 2018, backed by strong demand in the local market.

He said after striving for five years, the company would finally venture into the Indonesian market in the second half of this year right after the country's presidential election, with Jakarta and Bogor as the first two destinations.

As for the Middle East, he said the company intended to penetrate the market in the next two years.

Meanwhile, the collaboration between Simply SS Trading and CIMB Islamic would also support SimplySiti in expanding its halal beauty care business beyond the Malaysian borders.

The homegrown brand will also leverage the end-to-end banking and transaction support of the CIMB-Asean Halal Corridors and the bank's regional network that provide customers with a strong value proposition.

Rafe said SimplySiti was the first halal local brand that signed such collaboration this year and the bank is looking forward to assist more companies, especially those in the beauty, fashion, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and agriculture segments. — Bernama