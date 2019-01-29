IKEA Supply to open RM900m distribution centre in Pulau Indah

IKEA Supply (Malaysia) will be opening a huge distribution centre in Pulau Indah, Selangor. — File picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — IKEA Supply (Malaysia) will be opening an IKEA Distribution Centre (DC) with an in investment worth RM900 million in Pulau Indah, Selangor.

Construction of the biggest regional DC in the Asia Pacific has commenced and the centre is expected to be open in September 2020, supplying for the Southeast Asian and Indian markets, IKEA said in a statement today.

“The new DC will help to reach out to more customers in Southeast Asia and India. It will help secure a faster and steady supply of the home furnishings our customers love,” said IKEA Supply Malaysia managing director Lee Bee Chin at the ground-breaking ceremony today.

The 95,000-square metre centre will have an estimated storage capacity of 192,800 cubic metres. Selangor is the best location for the DC not only because of its proximity to all stores in the Southeast Asian region but also for its well-developed infrastructure and the availability of labour resources, it added in the statement.

IKEA Supply was established in May 2017 as the wholesaler responsible for the construction, and will in future facilitate the DC’s operations. — Bernama