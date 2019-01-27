Malaysia to host ‘Inclusive Trade in Commonwealth’ workshop

International Trade and Industry (MITI) Deputy Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming said the highlight of the event would be the launch of a special mobile application for Malaysian women entrepreneurs. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 (Bernama) -- Malaysia will host a maiden two-day workshop on “Inclusive Trade in Commonwealth” whose main agenda will be to discuss the role of women entrepreneurs in international trade and economic activity.

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Dr Ong Kian Ming said the workshop, beginning Jan 29, and themed “Public Private Dialogue on Women in the Digital Economy and International Trade”, would be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“The ‘SheTrades in the Commonwealth’ app is an initiative developed by the International Trade Centre (ITC), a body jointly set up by World Trade Organisation (WTO) and United Nations (UN),” Ong told Bernama, adding that the app would not only connect more women entrepreneurs but also promote a more open and fair trade for them.

The deputy minister explained that the “SheTrades” initiative was committed to making data on trade related matters and government contracts more transparent, among others, and allow more women entrepreneurs to participate in the bidding process for contracts and international trade activities.

“This is important because in the current setting, things tend to become more bias towards men in the corporate and government sector and existing players usually rely on existing network.

“As most women entrepreneurs are starting out small, they may not be plugged in to the existing network. So, I am positive this effort will help women entrepreneurs in Malaysia and in Commonwealth countries to create greater opportunities and address trade barriers.”

Commenting on women’s participation in local trade, Ong said more women were today involved in e-commerce related activities as the channel provided the flexibility for them to work from anywhere including the privacy of their own home.

“I hope some of the successful stories of women entrepreneurs can be shared (at the event) and that Malaysian women entrepreneurs will grab the opportunity to expand their businesses by networking with the 500 guests from 22 Commonwealth countries who are expected to attend the workshop,” Ong added.

The workshop is organised by ITC and the Commonwealth Secretariat with the partnership of the Malaysian government. — Bernama