CHUKAI, Aug 6 — An autistic boy was found drowned after being swept away by waves while at the edge of Pantai Kuala Kerteh near here yesterday afternoon.

Kerteh Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Mokhtar Dollah said the victim, Muhammad Syahmi Farhan Mohd Firdaus, 6, from Kerteh near here, was found drowned by members of the public who also assisted in the search operation for the victim at 5:43 pm.

He said the victim was found at a distance of 30 meters from the last location where he was seen playing with sand at the shoreline before being noticed missing.

Mokhtar said that eight firefighters and an officer rushed to the scene of the incident after receiving a call at 3:43 pm.

“Firefighters carried out a search operation using a water surface technique at a distance of about 30 meters from the beach around the location of the incident,” he said in a statement.

He added that the victim was confirmed dead by the medical team that arrived at the location before being taken to the Kemaman Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem. — Bernama