KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan received a courtesy call from United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC) for Malaysia Nikolas Myint at Wisma Putra yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Mohamad said the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on cooperation between Malaysia and the United Nations.

“Malaysia appreciates the role of the United Nations in addressing various global challenges and will continue to work closely with the UNRC and UN agencies in the country for mutual benefit, in line with the nation’s development aspirations and global well-being,” he said.

Myint was appointed as the UNRC for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei by the United Nations Secretary-General on May 31, 2026. — Bernama