KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is adopting a tailored approach to upgrading health facilities in the interior of Sabah and Sarawak by taking into account the geographical challenges and specific needs of each area, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

She said the approach is important as each health clinic in rural areas faces different constraints, including logistical access, increasing patient numbers and flood preparedness.

Through the Borneo Health Tour, she said the ministry found that each health clinic visited had its own specific needs, whether in terms of additional equipment, more personnel, expanded space or relocation from less suitable sites.

“Every health clinic I have visited faces different constraints. Some require additional equipment, others need more personnel, while some require expanded space or even relocation due to unsuitable locations,” she said.

She said this during an exclusive interview with Bernama Radio on the topic ‘Jelajah Kesihatan Borneo & Masa Depan Kesihatan Negara’ (Borneo Health Tour and the Future of National Healthcare) today.

Hanifah said climate change, which has led to unexpected flooding, has also prompted some health clinics to upgrade their facilities, including raising the level of medical equipment and furniture to prevent damage.

Apart from physical upgrades, she gave the assurance that MOH always ensures that every health clinic and hospital in the interior has sufficient medicine supplies for at least three months as part of its preparedness measures.

At the same time, the ministry is also focusing on the treatment and monitoring of endemic and high-risk infectious diseases in the region, such as rabies and dengue.

“We want to ensure that the necessary medication is available, that doctors have the required knowledge, and that we work closely with relevant agencies and local authorities to deliver services related to rabies,” she said.

In this regard, Hanifah said the Borneo Health Tour, now in its second series, has enabled the ministry to assess the actual situation on the ground to ensure that healthcare services and disease management are delivered equitably to the people of Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama