JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 5 — Police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate that used vape cartridges to distribute drugs following the seizure of various types of drugs worth RM10.68 million in an operation across Johor on Aug 2.

Johor deputy police chief DCP Hoo Chuan Huat said the operation, which began at 11 am, was carried out at five separate locations in Johor Bahru, Kulai and Muar, and led to the arrest of five local men, one foreign man and one foreign woman, aged between 36 and 46.

He said a local man and a foreign woman were arrested during the first raid at a petrol station at a rest and service area in Kulai.

“Police seized 9,000 vape cartridges containing methamphetamine liquid following a further inspection of the Honda BR-V used by the suspects,” he told a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters here today.

Hoo said the second raid was conducted at a condominium in Medini, Iskandar Puteri, which was being used as a facility to package and fill vape cartridges, where a foreign man was arrested.

Police also seized 47 plastic bottles containing vape liquid, a glass bottle containing 127.55 litres of methamphetamine liquid, two plastic packets believed to contain cocaine, one plastic packet containing ketamine, and a vape liquid filling machine.

In the third raid, conducted at a house in Taman Sutera Utama, a local man was arrested, and police seized two plastic packets of heroin, 20 Erimin 5 pills and 53 ecstasy pills.

Hoo said the fourth and fifth raids were conducted in Mutiara Rini, Johor Bahru, and at the car park of a petrol station in Tanjung Agas, Muar, respectively, where three local men, including the alleged mastermind, were arrested, bringing the total amount of drugs seized in all five raids to 210.43 kilogrammes.

He said each of those arrested played a specific role in the syndicate, which is believed to have been active since February.

The syndicate’s modus operandi was to use a condominium as a base to package and fill vape cartridges with drugs before distributing them to the local market.

Meanwhile, he said urine tests found that two of those arrested tested positive for methamphetamine, while background checks revealed that four had previous criminal and drug-related records.

All seven suspects have been remanded for seven days from Aug 3, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama