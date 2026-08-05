KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The government is considering several security measures to be implemented at airports following the recent arrest of a Malaysian pilot in Indonesia over alleged drug trafficking, said Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

He said more stringent aviation security measures, in addition to tighter screening protocols, were among the measures being considered.

“This would involve deploying regular police personnel together with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) Aviation Security (AVSEC) auxiliary police unit.

“MAHB also needs to look into its background and health screening protocols for pilots and co-pilots.

“In addition, both the police and Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) are asked to look into possible loopholes that led to the alleged incident,” he said at the weekly post-Cabinet media conference, which was broadcast live today.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, said the Cabinet had only received a verbal report from the Transport Ministry and Home Ministry regarding the Malaysia Airlines pilot who was allegedly arrested with drugs at an Indonesian airport.

He said the government needed more time to study the full report before implementing any additional measures.

“The authorities also have to identify other suspects and immediately close any possible loopholes,” he said.

On July 28, a 39-year-old Malaysia Airlines pilot was arrested shortly after arriving at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Indonesian authorities said more than 26kg of ecstasy tablets and a small quantity of methamphetamine were found in a suitcase collected by the pilot after customs officers flagged it during an inspection.

The male suspect has since been detained while investigators examine the alleged trafficking network behind the consignment.

Malaysia Airlines said it is cooperating with the authorities and has launched an internal investigation.