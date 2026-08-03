JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 3 — Johor DAP has expressed its full support for DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke to continue leading the party despite DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH) suffering a setback in the Negeri Sembilan state election.

Its chairman Teo Nie Ching said the decision was made at a Johor DAP committee meeting in Kulai this afternoon, which also discussed the Negeri Sembilan state election results and their implications for the party’s preparations for the next general election (GE).

She said Loke’s leadership, as Negeri Sembilan DAP chairman throughout the campaign period, demonstrated courage, accountability and a willingness to shoulder the party’s responsibilities during one of its most challenging periods.

“Johor DAP respects the decision made by the people of Negeri Sembilan. The result is the voice of the people, which we must accept with a full sense of responsibility, humility and a determination to continue improving ourselves,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Teo also said that she had offered to resign as Johor DAP chairman to Loke on the night of July 11, when the Johor state election results were announced, but Loke asked her not to do so.

Teo also expressed her appreciation to Johor DAP members who assisted the party’s campaign machinery in Negeri Sembilan until polling day, despite the outcome not being in favour of DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The state’s new government was formed through a partnership between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), which won 11 and seven seats respectively in Saturday’s Negeri Sembilan state election.

PH secured 11 seats, while Loke failed to retain the Chennah state seat, which he had held for the past three terms. — Bernama