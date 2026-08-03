KUCHING, Aug 3 — Sarawak elected representatives must be prepared to step aside and accept their party’s decision if they are not renominated, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The state’s minister for youth, sports and entrepreneur development said political leaders must be willing to make way for a new generation when the party deems it necessary.

“Anyone serving as an elected representative in Sarawak, whether it is their first, third, fifth or sixth term, must always be prepared.

“When the time comes for us to step aside, then we should step aside. There should not be any reluctance to let go, or a mindset of saying ‘If I am not nominated, I will contest against the party.’ That should never be the attitude,” he told reporters after attending the Sarawak International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) Alumni Ummatic Gathering at the Waterfront Hotel here on Sunday.

Abdul Karim, who is also minister of tourism, creative industry and performing arts, said he has been in politics for 25 years and is currently serving his fifth term.

“As politicians, when the time comes for us to leave and the party believes that it is time to give an opportunity to new blood, we must accept it. As for me, I am prepared for any eventuality, whether it is now or sometime in the future,” he said.

On the timing of the next Sarawak election, Abdul Karim described it as “an open secret” that the state polls would have to be held this year, noting that the previous state election was held in Dec 2021.

Although the five-year term is counted from the first sitting of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in February 2022, he believes it is unlikely that the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would wait until the assembly reaches the end of its full term.

“It would be too risky to wait until the assembly expires on its own. If anything were to happen at that point, there would be very little room for damage control. That is why it has to be held earlier,” he said.

With August already underway, Abdul Karim noted that only about four months remain in the year.

“Four months in politics is a very short period,” he added. — The Borneo Post