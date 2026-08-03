KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A technician has pleaded not guilty to reckless driving over a crash that killed a doctor, his two-year-old daughter and another motorist on the Kuantan-Segamat road in June.

Syed Muhammad Izzar Aiman Syed Ahmad, 31, claimed trial after the charge was read before magistrate Melody Woon Sze Mun in Pekan today, Sinar Harian reported.

He is accused of driving an Isuzu D-MAX four-wheel-drive vehicle recklessly and causing the deaths of Dr Mohamad Zekry Zuhairy Mohd Atan, 33, his daughter Dhea Sofia, two, and Azaharuddin Mohd Ali, 46.

The alleged offence took place at about 5.30pm on June 19 at KM67 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat.

Syed Muhammad Izzar was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

If convicted, he faces between five and 10 years in prison and a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamisah Ismail offered bail of RM15,000 with one surety and asked the court to suspend the accused’s driving licence until the case was concluded.

Defence lawyer Muhamad Izwan Ishak appealed for a lower bail amount, saying his client earned RM1,500 a month and supported his wife, who is three months pregnant.

He also opposed the proposed licence suspension, arguing that it would affect his client’s employment.

The magistrate reduced bail to RM7,000 with one surety but ordered that Syed Muhammad Izzar’s driving licence be suspended until the case is concluded.

He was also ordered to report to a nearby police station.

The court fixed September 18 for the next mention.

The crash involved three vehicles and left six other people injured.

Dr Mohamad Zekry, who worked at Segamat Hospital in Johor, and Azaharuddin, a senior Inland Revenue Board officer based in Cyberjaya, died at the scene.

Dhea Sofia died while receiving treatment at the Chini Health Clinic.