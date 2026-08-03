DUNGUN, Aug 3 — A female student at a private institution of higher learning (IPTS) was killed in a road accident while returning home from the RXZ Members 8.0 gathering at the Gong Badak Motor Racing Circuit in Kuala Nerus yesterday.

The victim, Arissa Shazzira Zainudin, 21, from Kuantan, died after the motorcycle she was riding crashed into the rear of a four-wheel drive vehicle at KM356 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), near Bukit Besi, at 4.55pm.

Dungun district police chief Supt Nik Ab. Halim Nik Mat said the four-wheel drive vehicle had stopped in the emergency lane.

“The victim, who was riding a Yamaha Y125ZR motorcycle, is believed to have crashed into the rear of the Mitsubishi Triton before being thrown onto the middle of the road,” he said in a statement tonight.

Arissa was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering severe head injuries.

Her body was taken to the Dungun Hospital Forensic Unit, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama