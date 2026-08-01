KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The supply of fuel (including petrol and diesel) at Petronas gas stations nationwide is expected to be stable and sufficient until September, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said this network covers about 50 per cent of the country’s domestic fuel needs supplied by Petronas through its publicly listed subsidiary Petronas Dagangan Bhd.

The matter was as reported in the weekly meeting of the National Economic Action Council (NEAC), she said through a written answer on the Dewan Negara website dated July 29, which was issued yesterday.

She said that to ensure that the country’s fuel needs are sufficient and to coordinate the government’s efforts to deal with the global energy crisis following West Asia conflict, the Crisis Management Task Force (CMT) under NEAC constantly monitors the situation of fuel and energy supply for the country and ensures supply security in the coming months, as well as controlling prices and preventing smuggling and illegal activities.

“Efforts continue to be made to obtain crude oil supplies from exporters other than West Asia, such as from West Africa and the Americas, subject to the suitability of crude oil grades and related commercial terms,” she said.

Azalina was replying to a question from Senator Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan about the level of long-term sustainability and diversification of the country’s petroleum resources, and what Petronas’s strategy is for ensuring the country’s energy security amid increasing domestic fuel consumption.

As for Low’s question about the amount of crude oil and natural gas reserves in Malaysia and the estimated lifespan of each reserve based on the current production rate, she said that, according to Petronas, Malaysia’s crude oil reserves are estimated at 3.89 billion barrels of oil equivalent, while the estimated total natural gas reserves are as much as 13.19 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of Jan 1, 2026.

Based on the estimated reserves stated above, the estimated lifespan of each reserve’s production is over 20 years, said Azalina. — Bernama