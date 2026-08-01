PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 —The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) categorically denies the department’s involvement in any physical government order documents or suspicious supply instructions issued outside the official system.

In a statement last night, DVS said that the irresponsible action is a serious crime clearly intended to tarnish the image and credibility of the department and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“DVS takes seriously complaints regarding attempts at fraud that misuse the names and positions of DVS officers as well as fake government order documents to deceive suppliers into providing supplies and services supposedly for the department’s programmes” according to the statement.

Therefore, DVS advises all suppliers to ensure that all official procurement matters related to DVS are carried out through the e-Procurement System and to always be cautious of offers made outside of that system.

“Suppliers are also advised to be cautious of instructions received via phone calls, WhatsApp, unofficial emails or unverified documents,” according to the DVS.

DVS also advises suppliers to contact the DVS headquarters, Putrajaya directly at 03-8870 2000 or via email at [email protected], if there are any doubts regarding the procurement documents received.

According to the statement, DVS welcomes the cooperation of all parties to disseminate the reminder to raise public awareness, protect the interests of suppliers, and curb the misuse of the department’s name and identity. — Bernama