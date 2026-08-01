SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — Police will tighten security at key locations, including the Istana of the Yang di Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan and state government offices, to prevent any untoward incidents when the Negeri Sembilan state election results are announced later tonight.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said there was a possibility that certain quarters might attempt to stir tensions if dissatisfied with the outcome, Sinar Harian reported.

“After the election, there may be parties who turn hostile towards one another if there are changes in leadership, or if winners and losers are unhappy with the results. That is what concerns us,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohd Khalid was speaking to reporters after visiting the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan King George V here today.

He reminded party supporters to remain disciplined and obey instructions from the authorities to keep public safety in check.

The IGP also confirmed that the voting process so far had proceeded smoothly.