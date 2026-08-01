JEMPOL, Aug 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Cabinet has never objected to any proposal to implement programmes related to Islam or the Malays throughout more than three and a half years of the Madani Government’s administration.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said all ministers from various political parties and ethnic backgrounds, including Umno, DAP, PKR, Amanah as well as representatives from Sabah and Sarawak, had consistently worked closely together without ever obstructing any effort to safeguard the rights and welfare of Muslims and the Malays.

“I have never heard, throughout more than three and a half years as Prime Minister… not once has there been any objection in the Cabinet to implementing programmes related to Islam or the Malays.

“That is why I tell my Malay friends that if there are programmes for the Chinese, Indians, Ibans or Kadazans, we should adopt the same attitude. If there is nothing wrong with it and it is good, we should not stop it because they are also our fellow citizens,” he said.

Anwar said this during the PH ceramah for the Jeram Padang state constituency in conjunction with the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election near Bahau here last night, which was also attended by PH candidate for the seat, G. Manivannan.

Touching on the country’s administration, Anwar, who is also PKR president, stressed that the Unity Government remained committed to upholding good governance, combating corruption and ensuring the welfare of the people from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, Anwar called on voters to continue supporting PH candidates to ensure close cooperation between the Federal Government and the Negeri Sembilan government could continue.

“If the Federal Government and the Negeri Sembilan government move in tandem, our work becomes easier. Who benefits? The people,” he said.

Tomorrow, a total of 859,760 registered voters, including 7,391 postal voters, will cast their ballots to elect representatives for the state’s 36 seats.

PH is contesting all 36 state seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) (25), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) (24), Perikatan Nasional (PN) (11) and four Independent candidates, while Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) are fielding one candidate each.

For the latest news on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama