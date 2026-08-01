SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — A total of 401 polling centres involving 1,668 streams for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election opened simultaneously at 8am today, with 859,760 registered voters, including 7,391 postal voters, eligible to cast their ballots in the contest for the 36 state seats.

Voting is scheduled to continue until 6pm at polling centres located at schools, community halls, public halls and colleges.

The Election Commission (EC) is targeting a voter turnout of between 72 and 75 per cent, with initial results expected as early as 10 pm and the full results before midnight.

A total of 14,995 early voters, or 91.06 per cent, cast their ballots on July 28, surpassing the EC’s target of 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, Bernama checks at several locations found weather conditions to be generally fine this morning.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, most areas in the seven districts of Seremban, Jempol, Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Tampin, Port Dickson and Rembau are expected to remain clear until noon.

However, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in most parts of the state in the afternoon.

The 16th Negeri Sembilan state election sees 103 candidates, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) contesting all 36 seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) with 25, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) with 24, Perikatan Nasional (PN) with 11, and four independent candidates.

Barisan Jamaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) are each fielding one candidate.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama