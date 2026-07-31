SEREMBAN, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the full Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on the management and operations of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) had been released in full without any censorship or redactions.

He said the government had published the RCI report in its entirety to allow Muslims and all Malaysians to scrutinise the commission’s findings and recommendations, while ensuring lessons could be learnt to prevent similar issues from recurring.

“There was no censorship. The Prime Minister’s Department did not remove any part of the report. We published the entire report, including the recommendations and the processes that took place.

“That covers the period earlier than 2020. During the Cabinet’s deliberations, there was also a view that the review should extend beyond (that period).

“We want to know precisely what happened afterwards and the measures taken by the various committees, including the current TH board,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at Masjid Kariah Paroi Jaya today.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said those responsible for any wrongdoing uncovered in the TH RCI report must be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He said legal action should proceed through the proper prosecutorial and judicial processes.

When asked whether the release of the report could affect ties within the Unity Government, Anwar said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other Cabinet colleagues had supported the decision to publish the report in full.

“To be fair, Datuk Seri Zahid and the Cabinet supported the release of the entire report. So there’s no question about continuing collaboration because Datuk Seri Zahid has been very positive in allowing this to be discussed and published. Of course, I did propose it, but then it was supported and endorsed (by the Cabinet),” he said.

On whether the report could influence voter sentiment ahead of the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election tomorrow, Anwar said the decision was driven by accountability rather than political considerations.

“Well, it’s not an issue of votes because this is too massive an issue. Whether the voters can grasp this in a short time is, to me, a separate issue. As far as I’m concerned, win or lose, this cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Last Wednesday night, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) published on its website the 211-page RCI report into TH’s management and operations covering the period from 2014 to 2020. — Bernama