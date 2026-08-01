KUANTAN, Aug 1 — Chief Justice Tun Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh heads the list of 52 recipients of Pahang state honours, awards and medals, in an investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 67th birthday celebration of Sultan Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah presented the awards at Balai Mahkota, Istana Abdulaziz here today.

Also present were the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and state government leaders were also in attendance.

Wan Ahmad Farid was conferred the Sri Setia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah Pahang (SAAS) award, which carries the title of Datuk Seri Setia.

The Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) award, which carries the title of Datuk Seri, was conferred on 16 individuals, including Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor, who is also the Cameron Highlands MP.

Also receiving the SSAP award were Deputy Minister of Economy and Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah and Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff.

Other recipients included Army Chief General Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman, Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general Datuk Amran Ahmad, Local Government Department director-general Datuk Mohd Fadzli Mohd Kenali and International Islamic University Malaysia rector Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Osman Bakar.

Joining the list of SSAP recipients were Universiti Tun Abdul Razak (UniRazak) chancellor Datuk Mohamed Nizam Abdul Razak, Armed Forces Joint Forces commander Lieutenant-General Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim and Deputy Air Force Chief Lieutenant General Datuk Nur Hafis Abdul Karim.

Also receiving the honour were Air Education and Training commander Lieutenant General Datuk Muhammad Tarminzi Mustapha and singer Datuk Shaheila Abdul Majid, better known as Sheila Majid.

The Sultan of Pahang also conferred the Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang (SIMP) award, which carries the title of Datuk Indera, on two recipients, namely Koperasi Serbausha Makmur Berhad (Kosma) chairman Datuk Zamri Mohamed and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) chief executive officer Datuk Abu Bakar Yusof.

Eight individuals were conferred the Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP) award, which carries the title of Datuk, including Pahang Syariah Chief Judge Datuk Abdul Walid Abu Hassan, Naval Area 1 commander Rear Admiral Azman Rabani and Faiza Sdn Bhd managing director Faiza Bawumi Sayed Ahmad.

Pahang Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal was among 18 recipients conferred the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) award, which carries the title of Datuk.

Other recipients of the DIMP award included Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director-General (Operations) Nordin Pauzi, Pahang Education director Ahmad Zamri Md Isa and Tenaga Nasional Berhad Pahang general manager Affendi Abdul Rahman.

Also receiving the DIMP award were MFDM Holdings Sdn Bhd director Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil, who is also an equestrian athlete, and national silat exponent Mohd Al-Jufferi Jamari.

During the ceremony, the Sultan of Pahang also conferred the Setia Ahmad Shah Pahang (SAP) award on two recipients, the Setia Mahkota Pahang (SMP) award on one recipient, and the Ahli Ahmad Shah Pahang (AAP) and Ahli Mahkota Pahang (AMP) awards on two recipients each. — Bernama