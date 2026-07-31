KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A nation’s strength depends not only on its defence assets or technological sophistication, but also on the honesty, trustworthiness and integrity of its people and leaders, the Grand Imam of Masjid Negara Datuk Amru Alhaz Adnan said today.

Delivering the Friday sermon in conjunction with Warriors’ Day titled Setia Pada Amanah, Teguh Mempertahankan Negara (Faithful to Trust, Steadfast in Defending the Nation), he reminded worshippers that national sovereignty and peace are safeguarded every day through the fulfilment of responsibilities by every segment of society.

“Sometimes we think defending the country only takes place at the borders. In reality, the nation is defended every day through the fulfilment of responsibilities by its people.

“A nation becomes strong when its people are honest, its leaders are trustworthy, its civil servants uphold integrity, its traders do not cheat, parents raise their children responsibly and every Muslim fulfils their trust for the sake of Allah SWT,” he said.

Friday prayers at Masjid Negara today were also attended by the top leadership of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Among those present were Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman, Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman, Chief of Navy Adm Tan Sri Zulhelmy Ithnain and Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.

Amru Alhaz said Warriors’ Day, observed annually on July 31, is not merely to commemorate the service and sacrifices of the security forces, but also to encourage society to reflect on its role in preserving national peace.

He also called on Muslims to honour the nation’s heroes by upholding integrity and discipline, rejecting corruption and continuing to preserve unity for the country’s well-being. — Bernama