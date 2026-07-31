PORT DICKSON, July 31 — The government will increase its allocation for Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) in the upcoming Budget as part of its continued commitment to helping low-income families, particularly women, improve their economic well-being, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the government would enhance its support for AIM while maintaining the special allocation already provided to the agency.

“As long as I remain entrusted with leading the government, InsyaAllah, I will not forget AIM’s role. In every Budget, I will ensure that it receives due attention.

“I will strengthen the government’s cooperation with and assistance for AIM,” he said when launching the Negeri Sembilan Madani Entrepreneurs Carnival here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and the Prime Minister’s Senior Political Adviser Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who is also Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) chairman.

Anwar said AIM’s strong track record had helped low-income households break out of poverty by providing access to financing and business support.

“AIM has been close to my heart since my early days as Finance Minister. I have seen the progress it has made and the strong support it has received, especially from women,” he said.

The prime minister also said the government would increase Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance in the upcoming Budget.

“If the country’s financial position remains favourable, we will further increase SARA assistance for the people in the next Budget,” he said.

Anwar also urged the people to allow the Madani Government to continue serving them through stable governance and to retain the Negeri Sembilan state administration under Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“Let us put aside unnecessary disputes and focus on serving the people. Give the Negeri Sembilan government a strong mandate so it can work closely with the Federal Government. That will enable us to serve the people, including AIM beneficiaries, more effectively,” he said. — Bernama