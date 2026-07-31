KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has sent a letter to Tunisian President Kais Saied appealing for the release of political figure Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi on humanitarian grounds.

Anwar said the appeal was made following his deep concern over the health condition of Ghannouchi, 84, whom he described as a friend and who remains in detention in Tunisia.

“I have sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied, requesting his due consideration of Ghannouchi’s health condition and advanced age, including the possibility of granting his release on compassionate and humanitarian grounds.

“I believe that values of compassion, mercy and human dignity will always serve as guiding principles in addressing this matter,” he said.

Anwar said the appeal was made solely on humanitarian grounds, while fully respecting the sovereignty of the Republic of Tunisia and the country’s legal process. — Bernama