GEORGE TOWN, July 31 — The westbound carriageway of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge from Batu Maung to Batu Kawan will be temporarily closed for seven hours from 8pm on August 8 until 3am on August 9 in conjunction with the Cultural Night Run 2026.

Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) said in a statement today that the closure would affect only the Batu Maung-to-Batu Kawan carriageway, while traffic from Batu Kawan to Batu Maung would continue to operate as usual throughout the period.

Routes from Bandar Cassia, Batu Kawan and the Batu Kawan Industrial Park (BKIP) to the North-South Expressway (PLUS) would also remain open and accessible, it said.

“Motorists travelling from Penang Island to the mainland during the event are advised to use the Penang Bridge,” the statement read.

JKSB said the affected carriageway would be reopened immediately after the event concludes.

The company also advised highway users to comply with all traffic signs and instructions throughout the closure to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of all road users.

Those seeking traffic updates or emergency assistance may contact the JKSB Hotline at 1-300-30-2828. — Bernama