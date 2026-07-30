KOTA BHARU, July 30 — Three Thai women selling snacks outside automated teller machines (ATMs) around the city are believed to have used a “sympathy-selling” tactic to gain public compassion and donations before they were rescued in an Integrated Op Mesra last night.

Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Che Samsuzuki Che Noh said investigations found that the activity was not a genuine business, but rather a tactic to solicit contributions from people entering and leaving ATM areas.

“In fact, some of them are even believed to be able to earn up to RM300 a day due to the generosity of the public,” he told reporters today.

The operation, led by Kota Bharu-Islamic City Municipal Council (MPKB-BRI) Enforcement Division head Chief Inspector Mohamad Ali, was carried out in collaboration with the Immigration Department, police and JKM.

The operation targeted the homeless at several hotspots, including areas near banks, Dataran Muhammadi and Dataran Bandaraya, and was also expanded to shopping areas in Kubang Kerian and Pasir Tumboh.

Che Samsuzuki said eight individuals were rescued, comprising three Thai women, three local men, one local woman aged between 48 and 70, and a nine-year-old boy.

He added that the Malaysian child was found with his mother, who is a Thai national, at the compound of a bank along Jalan Kebun Sultan, while his father is a Malaysian citizen.

“Four Malaysians have been placed under the Destitute Persons Act 1977, while the non-citizens have been handed over to the Immigration Department for action under the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said JKM, together with MPKB-BRI, had also placed stickers bearing the message ‘Bijak Membantu Elak Tertipu’ (Help Wisely, Avoid Being Deceived) at several public locations to raise awareness among the community to channel aid through more appropriate avenues and prevent exploitation by irresponsible parties. — Bernama