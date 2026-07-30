KUANTAN, July 30 — The Pahang government has uncovered a land application fraud syndicate in the Bentong district involving state-owned land.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the syndicate offered land alienation services by asking members of the public to make payments and sign documents before the process was carried out.

“I would like to emphasise that the Pahang government has not appointed any individual, agent or company to handle the alienation of state government land outside the procedures stipulated by law.

“The state government will not compromise on any attempt to deceive the people or misuse the name of the state government, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public not to make any payments, sign documents or conduct any land-related transactions without first obtaining confirmation from the Pahang State Lands and Mines Director’s Office or the relevant District and Land Office.

Wan Rosdy also called on those who believe they have been deceived to lodge reports with the authorities for further action.

“The state government remains committed to ensuring that every land administration transaction is carried out transparently, with integrity and in compliance with the law. Check first, do not easily trust and never become a victim of fraud,” he said. — Bernama