SEREMBAN, July 29 — Three investigation papers were opened yesterday, bringing to 19 the total number of investigation papers opened by police for election offences since campaigning for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election began on July 18.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said police received 62 reports on election-related offences during the same period.

He said the investigation papers opened yesterday included one involving an offence under Section 11 of the Election Offences Act 1954 for committing bribery.

The second case is under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, Section 4(a)(1) of the Election Offences Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 for disseminating seditious content and election-related information via social media that could disrupt public order and breach legal provisions.

“Another investigation paper was opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief resulting in the loss of or damage to property,” he said in a statement today.

He added that 76 applications for permits to organise ceramah and other campaign activities were received and approved yesterday, bringing the total number of approved permits to 612.

The security and public order situation throughout the election process had remained good and under control, he said.

Yesterday, 14,995 early voters, or 91.06 per cent, cast their ballots, surpassing the 90 per cent target set by the Election Commission.

This Saturday, 867,151 ordinary voters are eligible to vote in the state election, which sees 103 candidates vying for the 36 seats in the State Legislative Assembly.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama