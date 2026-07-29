DUNGUN, July 29 — Three male surveyors who were reported to have lost their way while carrying out land surveying work in a forest area in Kampung Tok Kah here were found safe in a search and rescue (SAR) operation last night.

Dungun district police chief Supt Nik Ab Halim Nik Mat said the victims, Wan Muhamad Haziem Wan Abdullah, 32, Wan Hafizuddin Aiman Wan Zamili, 23, and Muhammad Adam Ruzilan, 22, were found at 11.30 pm.

He said the three victims entered the forest area at 10 am yesterday with three other colleagues to carry out land surveying work, before they split into two groups at the location.

“The three victims are believed to have gotten lost after failing to find a way out of the forest area. Police received a call at about 7.30 pm from the surveyor group who had managed to exit the area informing them that their three friends were still missing,” he said when contacted today.

He said an SAR operation was then launched involving five policemen, five firemen and three surveyors.

“Based on the location coordinates sent by the victim, the rescue team entered the forest area for about one kilometre before successfully locating the three.

“All victims were successfully brought out of the forest safely,” he said. — Bernama