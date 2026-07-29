KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized 34 vehicles in a joint operation with the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) targeting foreign drivers this morning.

Selangor JPJ director Datuk Ahmad Kamarunzaman Menhat said 126 vehicles were checked during the operation, which began at 6.30am. Seizures were made under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“A total of 12 motorcycles, 11 three-wheeled motorcycles, six cars, and five lorries were impounded during the operation,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the vehicles will remain impounded until court proceedings are completed. Vehicle owners will not be offered fines.

The operation in Selayang involved 55 JPJ officers and personnel, supported by 25 MPS officers.

Ahmad Kamarunzaman warned vehicle owners, employers, and others who allow foreigners to drive without a valid licence that legal action will be taken against them.

He said no leniency or special treatment will be given to anyone who violates traffic regulations, including vehicle owners who allow these offences.

“Enforcement action, including vehicle impoundment, issuance of notices, and prosecution, will continue to be carried out consistently and comprehensively,” he said. — Bernama