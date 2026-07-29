SEREMBAN, July 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has a packed schedule in Negeri Sembilan today as he steps up Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) campaign ahead of polling day for the state election this Saturday.

Anwar will begin his itinerary with an afternoon tea session with the community in the Chennah constituency in Jelebu, followed by the Temu Anwar programme at the Islamic Dakwah Centre Hall in Paroi.

He is then scheduled to attend a dinner with the Indian community at Klana Resort in the evening.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, is also scheduled to lead two Grand Finale Kekal Harapan Negeri Sembilan campaign events, which will also be attended by the coalition’s top leadership.

The campaign finale is scheduled to take place at Betaria Business Centre here at 9 pm before continuing at the Desa Cempaka Night Market site in Nilai at 10.30 pm.

Besides Anwar, who is also PKR president, the programmes will also be attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is the PH candidate for the Linggi seat, and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook, who is contesting the Chennah seat for PH.

Also expected to be present are Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, PH communications director and PKR information chief Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, as well as PH candidates contesting the state election.

The Prime Minister’s presence is expected to further boost PH’s campaign momentum in the final days before campaigning ends at 11.59 pm this Friday.

In this 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, PH is contesting all 36 state seats, with 16 candidates from PKR, 11 from DAP and nine from Amanah.

A total of 103 candidates are contesting the 36 state seats, with polling for 867,151 ordinary voters set for this Saturday.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama