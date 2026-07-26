TAMPIN, July 26 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has stressed that no one is above the law if their names are implicated in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said the RCI findings must be made known transparently, and if there are elements of wrongdoing, appropriate action can be taken according to due legal process.

“The findings from the RCI investigation and study must be made known transparently. If there is any abuse of power, irregularity, criminal breach of trust or other malpractices, there are processes to lodge police reports and conduct investigations in terms of commercial crimes and other legal aspects, which can be carried out subsequently,” he said

He said this when met by reporters at the Malaysian Armed Forces Southern Zone Family Day Carnival at Kem Syed Sirajuddin, Gemas, which was also attended by Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman here today.

Asked whether the release of the report would affect BN’s campaign in the Negeri Sembilan state election, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said he did not think it would have an impact as people in the state are capable of making mature and wise assessments.

“I do not think it will have any influence… The people, especially voters in Negeri Sembilan, are very wise in making their assessments. In their minds and hearts, they know which candidate and which coalition they will vote for,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had earlier expressed confidence that the Cabinet would agree to the proposal to make the RCI report on TH public after it was tabled for Cabinet consideration.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, explained that the previous delay in releasing the report was because the government did not want confidence in TH to be affected.

However, he said the situation is now different as the institution has been strengthened and received international recognition.

Early voting for the Negeri Sembilan state election is scheduled for Tuesday, while polling day is on Aug 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama