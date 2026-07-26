KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The royal diplomacy of Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim, has brought the people of Russia and Malaysia closer despite the geographical distance between the two countries, while elevating bilateral ties to a new sphere, Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Naiyl Latypov said.

Praising His Majesty's royal approach, Latypov said the King's diplomacy has elevated Russia-Malaysia bilateral ties as the two countries prepare to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

"Russia highly appreciates His Majesty’s royal diplomacy. Such warmth is something completely new in our relations. His Majesty's personal attitude towards Russia has enabled Russia-Malaysia bilateral ties to enter a new sphere of diplomatic engagement,” he told Bernama in a recent interview.

The ambassador noted that Sultan Ibrahim made history in August last year by becoming the first King of Malaysia to undertake a state visit to Russia since diplomatic relations were established in 1967.

His Majesty later returned to Russia in January this year for a special visit, during which the King toured the Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Latypov, Russia was deeply honoured to welcome Sultan Ibrahim again in May this year for the Victory Day celebrations.

"Victory Day is very important for Russia. We pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of our country,” he said.

Latypov said that during Sultan Ibrahim’s Victory Day visit, His Majesty held talks with Russian President Putin, with both leaders reaching agreements.

"I believe the agreements will give fresh impetus to the development of Russia-Malaysia relations,” he added.

According to Sputnik and RIA Novosti, Sultan Ibrahim also invited President Putin to undertake a state visit to Malaysia in 2027 in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

In early June, the Russian news agency TASS reported that Russia aims to abolish visa requirements for citizens of a few countries, including Malaysia.

Later in June, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, the capital and largest city of Tatarstan.

In his speech during a meeting with the Malaysian delegation led by Anwar, President Putin said that bilateral trade between Russia and Malaysia grew by 12.9 per cent last year.

"A very encouraging result,” he said, according to the speech transcript published on the Kremlin's website.

During the meeting, Russia also agreed to guarantee long-term supplies of petrol, oil and gas to Malaysia.

Geostrategist and senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR), Prof Dr Azmi Hassan, when contacted by Bernama, said Sultan Ibrahim's royal diplomacy carries immense prestige that opens crucial "windows of opportunity” beyond the reach of conventional diplomatic channels.

"We can see that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's first visit last August significantly expanded cooperation, not only at the diplomatic level but, more importantly, in the area of energy security. Malaysia has received assurances of long-term fuel supplies from Russia.

"Royal diplomacy plays a very critical role in strengthening diplomatic relations between the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the President of Russia,” he said.

Looking ahead to President Putin’s planned state visit to Malaysia in 2027, Azmi emphasised that Malaysia must look beyond traditional trade and prioritise acquiring advanced science and technology from Moscow.

"Russia has basically similar advancements and technology to Western nations. With Russia, we (Malaysia) can procure it at a more competitive cost. I think that is a more important thing and agenda that should be put on the table during Putin's visit next year,” he said.

In 2025, Russia was Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner among European nations, with total trade valued at RM8.72 billion (US$2.04 billion).

Malaysia’s main exports to Russia comprise electrical and electronic products, machinery, equipment and parts, as well as processed food products.

Its principal imports from Russia include petroleum products, minerals, chemicals and chemical-based products.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations were formally established on April 3, 1967, alongside the signing of a trade agreement.

Russia later opened its Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur in November 1967 and its embassy in April 1968, while Malaysia established its embassy in Moscow in November 1968. — Bernama