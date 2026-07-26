KOTA KINABALU, July 26 — The Sabah Immigration Department has denied a viral claim alleging that many Filipino detainees had died due to overcrowding at the state’s immigration detention depots.

State Immigration director Datuk SH Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said that the allegation was false, baseless and misleading.

She also said the photograph circulating on social media was not taken at any Immigration detention depot in Sabah.

“All Filipino detainees housed at the Immigration detention depots in Sabah are in good condition while awaiting repatriation to their home country,” she said in a statement today.

She said that throughout their detention, all detainees are provided with appropriate care and protection in accordance with the law and the prevailing standard operating procedures.

Sitti Saleha said detainees are provided with basic necessities, including meals served according to a fixed schedule and in line with menus and nutritional standards approved by the Health Ministry to meet the needs of both adults and children.

She said detainees are also given access to medical treatment whenever necessary, as well as other essential needs.

Sitti Saleha said the repatriation of Filipino detainees via sea from Sandakan to Zamboanga, which had previously been the main repatriation route, has been suspended by the Philippine authorities since February, affecting the smooth implementation of the repatriation process.

“To ensure that repatriation continues, Sabah Immigration Department is using alternative routes, namely flights from Kota Kinabalu to Manila and sea transport from Lahad Datu to Bongao.

“However, repatriation through these alternative routes is subject to the detainees’ families agreeing to bear the travel costs,” she said.

She said the department remains committed to safeguarding the welfare, safety and health of all detainees while ensuring that the repatriation process is carried out in accordance with the law, established procedures and close cooperation with the Philippine authorities.

The public was also advised not to believe or spread unverified and misleading information, photographs or content, and to obtain accurate information through the Immigration Department’s official channels. — Bernama