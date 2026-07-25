KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Police have arrested three male secondary school students near here on suspicion of beating another student at a block of flats in Ampang.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Khairul Anuar Khalid said that during the incident at 12.31 pm yesterday, the victim was taken to the bottom of a staircase at a block in Flat Sri Nilam, Ampang, by a male student before being struck on the face and body by the suspects.

“The motive for the incident is believed to be over the harassment of one of the suspects’ girlfriends. The incident was then recorded by a male student and circulated in a WhatsApp group,” he said in a statement here today.

He stated that all three teenagers were arrested this afternoon, and the case is being investigated under Sections 147 and 507B of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a 3-minute and 29-second video showing a male student being beaten by another student went viral on social media, having been filmed by a third individual. — Bernama