SEBERANG PERAI, July 24 — The Penang state government is disbursing a one-off RM500 cash grant to 6,572 padi and vegetable farmers to alleviate the cost of living and bolster the state’s food supply chain.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today that the state executive councillor has sanctioned a total fund of RM3.286 million for the initiative. The aid will benefit 5,567 padi farmers and 1,005 vegetable growers across the state.

“The assistance also fulfils the state government’s commitment under the Penang Unity Manifesto 2023, particularly Theme 10 on Food Supply Chain Security, which includes cost of living assistance for paddy farmers, vegetable growers and fishermen,” he said during a special visit to the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) Penang in Kepala Batas today.

The scale of the sector’s contribution is significant. Penang currently manages 11,858 hectares of active padi cultivation, yielding an average of 4.69 metric tonnes per hectare.

Meanwhile, the state’s vegetable farmers produced 10,648 metric tonnes in 2025. Chow stated that these figures underscore the pivotal role the farming community plays in ensuring the state remains food-secure.

However, the sector faces mounting pressure from climate change, rising input costs, and labour shortages. To combat these challenges, the state government is shifting its focus toward fortifying the agri-food ecosystem through technology and innovation.

A central part of this strategy is the partnership with Mardi. Chow hailed the Mardi Centre of Excellence for Rice Research and Innovation in Seberang Perai as a strategic national asset.

“The establishment of the Grain Corn Pilot Plant at this centre is an important step in developing the local corn value chain,” he said.

The state’s modernisation drive is already underway, with 384 community and urban gardens established toward a target of 500 by 2030.

Chow also expressed his hope that the Technology Information Centre (TIC) would evolve into a comprehensive one-stop hub for training and advisory services for farmers and agropreneurs.

By translating research outcomes into practical, on-ground solutions, the Penang government aims to increase productivity and generate higher incomes for producers, ensuring that the state’s agricultural heritage evolves into a sustainable, high-tech industry.