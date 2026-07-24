JEMPOL, July 24 — Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) remains unanimous in backing Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as its sole candidate for Menteri Besar should the coalition retain power in the state election, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said.

Loke, who is also Negeri Sembilan DAP chairman, said no other candidate was being considered for the post besides Aminuddin, who also chairs Negeri Sembilan PH.

“Our Menteri Besar candidate is only one person, that is Tok Min (Aminuddin). The State Constitution clearly stipulates that the Menteri Besar must be a Malay Muslim member of the State Legislative Assembly. I do not meet those eligibility requirements.

“All those claims of me being the candidate are nothing more than malicious rumours spread by our political opponents,” he told reporters after a working visit to the completed KTMB railway track project in Bahau today.

Loke was responding to Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s earlier call for PH to name an alternative Menteri Besar candidate should Aminuddin lose the Linggi state seat in the election.

Early voting for the Negeri Sembilan state election is set for July 28, with polling day on August 1. For the latest updates, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama