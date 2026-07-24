KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — In his latest book, Sepucuk Surat Sebuah Episod: Rakaman Pelaku-Pelaku Zaman, celebrated cultural figure Raja Ahmad Aminullah brings together personal letters exchanged with some of Malaysia’s key figures, offering a glimpse into the people who helped shape the nation’s story.

Raja Ahmad, fondly known as Pak Engku, said the collection of personal correspondence and exclusive interactions was not intended as a political book, but as a socio-cultural documentation of his observations on the communities around him.

“I don’t write political books. I write about my observations of the world around me and the socio-cultural issues affecting society.

“I have no interest in the politics of confrontation, nor in the political process itself. For me, it is simply something I observe,” he said during his speech at the book launch yesterday.

The book was launched by the National Book Council of Malaysia (MBKM) director Mohd Khair Ngadiron, with the event attended by artists, literary figures, academics and Raja Ahmad’s long-time associates.

Explaining the purpose behind the publication, Raja Ahmad said it was not about portraying any particular figure in a special light, but about sharing stories and observations that could serve as a source of reflection and learning.

“This book is not about (Tun Dr) Mahathir Mohamad, nor is it about (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim, and certainly not about its writer, who is inconsequential anyway. It is simply a record of a moment in time from about 25 years ago, so that we can all benefit from the lessons that may be learned from it,” he explained.

Raja Ahmad said the book was an attempt to preserve memories and record his own role in the pages of history, leaving future generations to reflect on it through a broader perspective.

The work is expected to serve as a valuable reference for those interested in literature, history and social sciences, offering a more personal and human lens through which to understand the journeys of local figures.

Published by Lestari Hikmah, the 169-page volume is available for RM30 in softcover and RM80 in hardcover, with copies sold through bookstores, selected events and online channels. — Bernama