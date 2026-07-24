KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Two motorcyclists have been arrested after executing reckless “Superman” stunts on the North-South Expressway, which sparked outrage after the footage went viral on TikTok.

The Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters (IPD) was alerted to the incident on July 22 at approximately 4:06 am.

The investigation was triggered by a video posted on TikTok on July 21, which showed two riders lying face down on their motorcycles with their legs extended straight behind them.

The dangerous riding occurred at KM 407.4 of the southbound lane of the North-South Expressway. While the stunts were high-risk, police confirmed that no accidents, injuries, or property damage occurred as a result of the act.

Both riders were arrested and brought to the traffic police division at the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters for further questioning. The case is currently being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Hulu Selangor OCPD Supt Manimaran Muniandi has called on the public to assist in the investigation. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the investigating traffic officer, Sergeant Masrina binti Idris, at 03-6064 1222, or report to the nearest police station.