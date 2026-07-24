JEMPOL, July 24 — The project to restore and upgrade the railway track from Gemas, Negeri Sembilan to Mentakab, Pahang, including related works, was fully completed on June 19 at a total cost of RM41.7 million.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the project, which began in 2016 and was initially scheduled for completion in 2019, was delayed due to severe damage to the railway track caused by major floods on the East Coast, as well as the failure of the original contractor to complete the works according to schedule.

“This project is important to ensure the continuity of the East Coast railway route as it spans several states, namely Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Kelantan. Therefore, this is a rail artery connecting the East Coast and West Coast via Gemas.

“With the completion of the project, we can look into improving services and enhancing connectivity between the East Coast and West Coast, while ensuring connectivity for communities living along the route,” he told reporters at KTMB Bahau station here today.

Loke, who is also Seremban MP, said Gemas has now become an important interchange hub for the country’s rail system as it serves as the meeting point for the East Coast and West Coast routes.

He said the completion of the track, together with the Gemas-Johor Bahru double-track railway project and the extension of the Electric Train Service (ETS) operations to Johor Bahru Sentral, marked another important step in strengthening the country’s rail system.

The upgraded track can now support a load of up to 20 tonnes per carriage, thus supporting the road-to-rail policy aimed at encouraging more cargo transportation by rail, he said.

Loke said Package B (Mentakab-Gua Musang) of the project was completed ahead of schedule, while Package C, involving the Gua Musang-Tumpat stretch, is still facing delays due to implementation issues by the contractor.

He said the Gua Musang-Tumpat stretch is among the most challenging sections as it suffered the most severe damage from major floods on the East Coast, besides involving forested areas, interior regions and landslide-prone slopes.

Meanwhile, Loke said he had instructed Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) to study increasing train service frequency and coordinate it with ETS schedules to meet passenger demand and reduce waiting times.

“Currently, there are only three return trips daily for the Gemas-Kuala Lipis route. What is important is that passengers can change trains at Gemas with a waiting time of about 10 to 15 minutes before continuing their journey on the ETS, especially towards Johor Bahru Sentral,” he said. — Bernama